For a fan, enjoying the live performance of his or her favourite singer is often a dream-come-true moment. The fans are often willing to shell a bomb to witness the act of their singer and even travel to different cities and countries. Sadly, doing so can often be a challenging experience, as the recent Coldplay experience showed. The famous band will be performing at D Y Patil Stadium near Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025. As soon as the ticket booking commenced on a booking website, the fans were shocked to see lakhs of people in the virtual waiting room. Even before their turn could arrive, the tickets were sold out in no time. Meanwhile, certain resale websites put up tickets for sale at a highly inflated price. Some people in desperation contacted certain individuals who claimed to have tickets only to be duped by them. The backlash was so severe that an FIR was lodged and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police also got involved.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Aujla BREAKS silence on HARROWING Coldplay ticket experience: “We need more organized structures; NOTHING should come between artist and fan”

Karan Aujla, one of the most loved singers, who became even more famous after singing ‘Tauba Tauba’ in Bad Newz, is all set to have a multi-city tour in India in December 2024 and early January 2025 called ‘It Was All A Dream’. During an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Karan was asked about this episode and what can be done to reduce such instances.

Karan Aujla replied, “Since I come from the industry and do shows regularly, let me tell you straight up how I see this - it's a complex situation happening everywhere, not just in India. As artists, we need to work closely with organizers and ticketing portals to make this process more fan-friendly. It's about the connection between the artist and the fan, nothing should come in the way of that. I think we need more integrated and organized structures.”

Regarding his upcoming India tour, Karan said, “My team and I always try to give fans something they've never seen before. It could be new versions of songs, special effects, or maybe some unexpected collaborations... who knows! I never want my performances to be just like regular shows. Every time you see me on stage, it should be a new experience. One thing's for sure - whatever we're planning, it's going to be worth the wait!”

