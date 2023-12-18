The excitement is tremendous as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and Prabhas-starrer Salaar are all set to indulge in an epic clash this weekend. The clash scenario is a bit complicated this time; while Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki releases on Thursday, December 21, Salaar will arrive in cinemas on Friday, December 22. Hence, Dunki will have a lot more showcasing on its first day. The show-sharing issues have cropped up and it seems like it’ll take a while before the issues will get resolved. Until then, several single screens have not been allowed to open bookings. Manoj Desai, executive director, G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, is mightily upset over this issue.

EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Desai THUNDERS as he’s not allowed to full-fledged open bookings for Dunki and Salaar: “Every time, there’s a clash, we get f****d… Koi Shah Rukh Khan ko bole yeh baat”

When Bollywood Hungama called him to enquire about Dunki and Salaar, he let off the choicest of abuses against this system wherein single screens are given the last preference for advance booking. These abuses are unprintable and hence, we have sensitized his quote.

Manoj Desai thundered, “We haven’t been allowed to open the bookings. Not just our theatres, but all single screens have been instructed to hold the bookings. In most multiplexes, only the booking for Thursday has been allowed. That’s it.”

Manoj further said, “Dunki is releasing on Thursday and these people are just not ready to solve the problem. They just want to prioritize multiplexes from where they get the maximum revenue. We, meanwhile, are been left to suffer.” He added, “I am sorry for my language but every time, there’s a clash, we get f****d. What should we do?”

Manoj Desai even mentioned that he called Vinay Chowksey, who books films at his theatre. But his efforts proved futile, “I called Mr Vinay Chowksey but he refuses to answer.”

Manoj Desai signed off by justifying his rage, “Anyone would be angry that a film is releasing in just three days and yet, we can’t take benefit of it and sell tickets. They are ruining the film. Koi Shah Rukh Khan ko bole yeh baat that they are f****g with his film.”

G7 Multiplex consists of 7 theatres and Manoj Desai has opened bookings for Dunki only for Thursday at the 1000-seater Gaiety. Yesterday, it came to light that Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have held a 5:55 am show of Dunki at Gaiety on release day. Interestingly, the bookings from Friday onwards are yet to open.

As for the single-screen Maratha Mandir, the booking hasn’t commenced even for Thursday. A source said, “It’ll be difficult to share shows here since the matinee show is reserved for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Hence, one of the two films will have to opt for 1 show while the other will get two shows. Both parties would want two shows for their films. It remains to be seen how this issue is resolved.”

