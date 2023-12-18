Dunki Drop 6: Rajkumar Hirani dedicates a song to Shah Rukh Khan as latter wanted “in and as” role in his film, watch

The much-awaited release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is drawing near, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. Recently, SRK visited 'The Vox Cinema' and Global Village, Dubai to promote the movie in a grand event attended by over 100,000 fans. Now, the makers have announced a special surprise for fans, called ‘Dunki Diaries’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani. Interestingly, during the same, Rajkumar Hirani released the Dunki Drop 6, a song dedicated to the actor.

It all happened when SRK recalled going to Hirani’s office and seeing the posters of his previous film. He said, “Mujhe na ‘in and as’ mai koi leta nahi hai. Maine dekha Aamir Khan in and as PK, Sanjay Dutt in and as Munna Bhai. Toh mera bada shounk tha ke mai aapki picture mai ‘in and as’ ho jau. Maine Dunki toh kar li, lekin main in and as nahi hu usmein.”

To which, the director replied saying, “Title nahi mila hai sir. Par main aapko aaj ek surprise dena chahta hu. Ye usse bhi bada ho gaya hai. Title mai nahi hai sir humne film mein aap par pura ek gaana banaya hua hai. Only for you.”

The song titled as 'Banda' is said to be the peppy track that introduces the fans and the audiences to Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy in the film. The song is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh while the lyrics to the song are penned by Kumaar and the music is composed by Pritam.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

