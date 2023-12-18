BREAKING: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding bash to be held on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai; invite sent; some of the BIGGEST names from Bollywood expected

The beginning of the year is usually star-studded as several high-profile award ceremonies are held which bring a lot of celebs under one roof. The commencement of 2024, however, will be somewhat special. Ira Khan, daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on January 3 and some interesting details of the wedding bash have emerged.

BREAKING: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding bash to be held on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai; invite sent; some of the BIGGEST names from Bollywood expected

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The wedding bash invites have been sent. The invite says, ‘It gives us great pleasure to invite you to celebrate the marriage of our children Ira & Nupur...Please join us to bless the couple’.”

The source continued, “The invite then states that the wedding is set to take place on Saturday, January 13, at a sprawling venue in a business district in Mumbai in the evening. Finally, the invite requests guests to bless the couple. 'Blessings only' is prominently written below. The names of the people inviting, besides Aamir Khan, are his ex-wife (and mother of Ira) Reena Dutta and Nupur Shikhare's mother Pritam Shikhare.”

The source also said, “The wedding venue is grand and apt for such a high-profile wedding reception. Depending on the occasion, it can easily accommodate between 1200 to 3200 people. The biggest of names from Bollywood and other industries are expected in full force to bless the newly wedded couple.”

In an interview in August 2023, Ira Khan said, “We know that we want to get married on January 3, but which year... we haven’t decided on that (laughs!). January 3 is very special for us (she and Nupur Shikhare) as that’s the date when we first kissed.”

In another interview in September 2023, Ira revealed, “Popeye (as she fondly calls Nupur) began training me when I was 17. I saw him as this super fit human, whose physical capabilities I aspired to have. Steadily, we became friends and later, we started dating.”

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar recreates Dil Chahta Hai moment at Chapora Fort after 23 years

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.