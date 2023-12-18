As the D-Day is around the corner, the fight for showcasing between Dunki and Salaar is taking a slightly violent streak. While Shah Rukh Khan played his ace card by inviting all India exhibitors for an intimate dinner in Mumbai on Friday, the King Khan's distribution team has now taken an aggressive approach on showcasing.

According to our sources in the exhibition sector, Pen Marudhar, who is releasing Dunki in India, has demanded all shows for the Shah Rukh Khan film in single screens across the board. "Shah Rukh Khan has given 2 films of Rs. 500 crores in 2023 and he deserves exclusivity in single screens. The distributors of Dunki are expecting complete support from their exhibition partners. They have given the single screen owners the option to either give all shows to Dunki or go ahead and support a film of South Origin - Salaar," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Pen Marudhar is going all out to inform the exhibitors to show their stance towards supporting a Hindi Language film with India's biggest superstar and India's biggest director, rather than one dubbed in Hindi. "AA Films on the other hand is open for showsharing, however, their demand is equal to showcasing in single screens. Anil Thadani has put forth a proposition to get 2 shows for Salaar and let go of two others for Dunki. However, Pen is not willing to share a single show with Salaar on single screens. As always, the exhibitors are now in a soup and their bookings will end only a day before the respective release," the trade source added.

There are some single screens that have taken the stand of allocating all shows to Dunki based on their equation with Pen Marudhar, whereas some are holding back on starting the advance bookings of either of the two films. It's going to be a fight to the finish for showcasing in single screens.

