In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhu Chopra discussed about the childhood of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her bond with her daughter.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always championed for women’s rights, the actress has always maintained about how her own mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra has been an inspiration to her. Now in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the proud mother couldn’t stop gushing about her beloved daughter, a global superstar and even explained about the immense strength PC has showcased during the most challenging times. In the same breath, she also candidly revealed about the actress’ childhood wherein she might have experienced a few distasteful memories.

EXCLUSIVE: Madhu Chopra reveals Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have experienced childhood PTSD; says, “There were few people who taunted her about her complexion”

Whether it is asking for equal pay or bullying, there isn’t a subject that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been afraid of addressing. Similarly, her own mother Dr. Madhu Chopra decided to speak her heart out to Bollywood Hungama, wherein she gave us a sneak peek into the few traumatic moments that Priyanka may have experienced as a child and the kind of impact it left on her. “I think she might have had childhood PTSD trauma because when she was very young, everyone in the Chopra family was ‘gora-chitta’ (fair) except her father. And she went on her father”

However, the proud mother also maintained that her daughter was beautiful. “She was not at all that bad, she was very good-looking. She was a stunner. She had a ‘gehu’ (wheatish) complexion. But there were few people who taunted her about her complexion and maybe that remained in her head. Apart from that she has always been a stunner,” added Madhu.

Dr. Madhu Chopra, who has always been the strength and support of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also helps her daughter handle the multiple ventures as the latter shuttles between India and the US, where she resides with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

