While Salman Khan is the host of the reality show, the actress will be joining in to promote their Diwali release Tiger 3.

Viewers across the country wait with bated breath for the twists and shockers of Weekend Ka Vaar on Colors’ Bigg Boss 17. In tonight’s ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ episode, Dabangg host Salman Khan will not only be presenting a report card to the contestants based on their behaviour throughout the week but he will also be welcoming a surprise guest. It is none other than his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif. Readers would be aware that the intense chemistry between Tiger and Zoya is all set to return to the big screens this Diwali.

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 17

During his schooling session, Salman Khan will be seen addressing the biggest fight of the week which happened between Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. As Salman Khan broaches the subject of friction, he will be pointing out instances of Aishwarya’s behaviour towards Neil. He admonishes Aishwarya for being disrespectful to Neil and cautions Neil about the potential toxicity creeping into their relationship, emphasizing the need for patience and emotional balance. Neil defends Aishwarya, highlighting their mutual understanding, but Salman issues a stern reminder that unchecked behaviour could jeopardize their connection. The host then sheds light on the dynamics of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s relationship, schooling the former for his authoritative behaviour towards the latter. Making the Vaar even more explosive, Salman doesn’t hold back in reprimanding Mannara for seeking validation in the house. Audiences will finally be able to see outcome of these scandalous ‘muddas’ (issues) in tonight’s episode.

Amidst an air of palpable excitement, megastar Salman Khan will also welcoming warmly his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif onto the stage for a dhamakedar Diwali celebration. As soon as she enters both the actors groove on the energetic track ‘Leke Prabhu ka Naam’ and will be seen setting the tone for an entertaining episode filled with masti, music, and dance. Bringing her star presence to the show, Katrina Kaif says that she is on a mission to play ‘this time it’s personal’ game with the contestants.

The episode is expected to feature an outpour of entertainment with many fun moments as soon as the comedy duo Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiya will also be joining the actors. From Haarsh playing a quiz on Tiger 1 and 2, to Bharti dancing with the host, the entertainment quotient will be at its peak tonight. Amidst all the fun, the sword of elimination also will be hovering on the head of the nominated contestants and to find out which contestant’s journey comes to an end, stay tuned to the show.

Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

