The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been in the news ever since it was announced. As per the title, it’s the third film in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), which were blockbusters. Hence, there is tremendous mass value attached to the brand Tiger. Plus, the film’s promotional material, especially the two trailers, have been well received by the audience. After seeing a massive spate of advance bookings, it is learnt that the film will feature an equally wide release. In fact, as per reports Tiger 3 is set to hit a whopping 8900 screens worldwide in three languages.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to release across 8900 screens worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

As per the latest update, the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will release across 5500 screens in India and a further 3400 screens overseas. If that was not enough, the film will be release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu widening the reach across the language barrier. This wide release coupled with the advance booking rate that has been sky rocketing, is sure to propel the business of the film to new heights on its opening day.

As per trade predictions, the festive occasion of Diwali will see a firecracker start to the Salman Khan starrer at the box office. As for Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, the is a rare movie to release on Sunday, which is on November 12.

