Renowned for his impactful performances in the critically acclaimed series Made in Heaven and Sheher Lakhot, Kashyap Shangari is set to make his international debut with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor in the spy thriller Inheritance. The project is set to release in the USA on January 24, 2025. This marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his versatility and talent on an international platform.

The film, produced by IFC Films and directed by Neil Burger, promises to be a thrilling addition to Shangari's already impressive repertoire. Known for his nuanced portrayals and strong screen presence, Shangari is expected to bring his A-game to this new venture, captivating audiences worldwide. Fans of Shangari's work in Made in Heaven, where he portrayed the ambitious and complex character Akshay Jaiswal, Shehar Lakhot, where he played the determined Jayendra Singh Tomar, and The Fame Game, where he shared the screen with the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene, can look forward to seeing him take on a new and exciting role.

