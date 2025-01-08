The Independence Day is considered to be one of the most lucrative periods of film release in a year. This year, the weekend has been blocked way in advance by Aditya Chopra for the release of War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. But we hear that a three way clash is in the offing during the August 15 weekend.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth to take on Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. on Independence Day

A very reliable source in the trade has confirmed that Aamir Khan is considering to bring Lahore:1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. "Lahore: 1947 is a film that celebrates India's Independence and what better than August 15 to release the film. They are strongly considering this date and will make an official announcement very soon," a source told us, adding further that the film is led by Sunny Deol and also features Aamir Khan in an extended cameo.

That's not all, War 2 will also face competition from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Coolie on Independence day. "The Rajinikanth starrer is the most awaited film of Tamil Cinema and the producers have locked Independence Day release for their film. Interestingly, even Coolie features Aamir Khan in an extended cameo," the source told us further.

As things stand today, August 15 will see the release of Hrithik Roshan and NT Jr's War 2, Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan's Coolie and Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Lahore: 1947. The drama is expected to intensify in the weeks to come.

