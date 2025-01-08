comscore
SCOOP: Sharvari or Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sharvari or Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On Christmas, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar announced the biggest love story of 2025 - Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film has been buzzing on the social media ever since then, and several actresses have been trying to bag the part of female lead in the film. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that its a fight between Sharvari and Ananya Panday for Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri.

According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are in intense discussions to cast either Ananya Panday or Sharvari in this romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidhwans. "Today, Kartik is the most bankable young hero and has earned the position of being involved in casting and other aspects of filmmaking. He has been exploring all the options of a female lead with Karan Johar, and the two have finally zeroed down on Sharvari and Ananya Panday," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source informed us that the duo feels both are talented actresses and have the screen presence to do a film like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. "The female lead will be locked in a fortnight and we shall know who of the two is the lucky one to be Kartik's leading lady in this romantic comedy," the source told us further.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to go on floors in May 2025.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan kicks off 2025 with Anurag Basu’s film, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in May: Report

More Pages: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection

