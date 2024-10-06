Lyca Productions, a leading film production company which has produced mega-budget blockbusters like Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 (2018), Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 (2022), Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 (2023) and several other films, has acquired the Telugu and Tamil remake rights of the recently released family entertainer, Binny And Family. It’s a small-budget film that has been released in limited theatres. Yet, it has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike and is capturing the hearts of families with its strong emotional connect, solely on the power of its content.

EXCLUSIVE: Lyca Productions of 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan fame acquires Telugu and Tamil remake rights of Binny And Family

Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions India said, “Our group chairman loved the subject and the sensibilities of the film. We believe that this is the kind of content which has the potential to touch the hearts of family audiences across the globe.” He further said, “The film's universal appeal and phenomenal audience appreciation and connect make it a perfect addition to our repertoire.”

With this acquisition, Lyca aims to bring the story of Binny And Family closer to a larger audience.

Lyca Productions is a subsidiary of Lyca Group, UK and successfully operates in over 22 countries across 5 continents.

Binny And Family was released in cinemas on September 27 and it marks the acting debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. Besides Anjini, it also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is released in cinemas by PVR.

Binny And Family is the story of a teenage girl living in the United Kingdom with her parents. Her life turns upside down when her Bihar-based grandparents arrive at their residence and take over her room.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan gave invaluable inputs to Binny And Family’s script; mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ along with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.