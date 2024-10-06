comscore
Jani Master's National Award for Thiruchitrambalam suspended after POCSO charges

Jani Master's National Award for Thiruchitrambalam suspended after POCSO charges

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Indian choreographer Jani Master has recently made headlines after being jailed on charges of sexual assault. He was set to receive the National Award for Best Choreography for his contributions to Dhanush’s film Thiruchitrambalam (2022) at the ceremony in New Delhi on October 8. However, due to the ongoing investigation, the National Film Awards Cell has suspended the award and withdrawn his invitation to the event.

Details of the Allegations

The suspension follows serious allegations made by a 21-year-old woman, who accused Jani Master of sexually assaulting her over several years. It is reported that the alleged offenses took place when the victim was a minor. The choreographer has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

In a formal statement, the National Film Awards Cell announced, “In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders.”

Withdrawal of Award Invitation

The letter, addressed to Jani Master, further explained that his invitation to the 70th National Film Awards function, scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on October 8, has also been withdrawn. The statement added, “Hence, the invitation extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function is hereby withdrawn.”

Although Jani Master had recently been granted interim bail by the court to attend the award show, the circumstances surrounding his arrest have led to this sudden cancellation.

Industry Reactions and Additional Measures

In light of these serious allegations, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has formed a panel to investigate the claims against Jani Master. Furthermore, he has been instructed to refrain from participating in all events associated with the Jana Sena Party, for which he campaigned during the recent elections.

Also Read: Allu Arjun not involved in Jani Master’s sexual assault case, says Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar: “He has unnecessarily been dragged into it”

