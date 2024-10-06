Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are celebrated as one of the most iconic screenwriting duos in Indian cinema history. Renowned for their work on classic films such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don, their legacy is widely admired. However, writer of the TV show FIR Amit Aaryan has stirred controversy by challenging their reputation. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Aaryan claimed that the duo merely copied from other films, describing them as "good salesmen" rather than true writers.

Amit Aaryan's Controversial Claims

During the interview, Amit Aaryan stated, “I do not even consider Salim-Javed to be writers. This might be taken as a controversial statement but yes, the whole world seems to admire them, but not me. They have only copied things in their entire life. Salim-Javed are copy-writers, not writers. Let me say why.”

Aaryan backed his claims by drawing parallels between Sholay and previous films. He noted, “Their film Sholay, which is about this one man whose hands have been cut by dacoits. He wants revenge with the help of a man. It was released in 1975, and right before there was a film called Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Vinod Khanna played the dacoit, and his name was Jabbar Singh. In Sholay, it became Gabbar Singh. Jayant played an army officer there, and here it was a policeman. There only one hand was cut; here both his hands were cut. There Dharmendra took revenge; here it was Amitabh Bachchan.”

Examples of Alleged Copying

Amit Aaryan did not stop at Sholay. He further claimed that the film borrowed plot points from Do Aankhein Baraah Haat and Seven Samurai. He also referenced Deewar, asserting that it had a similar climax to Dilip Kumar's Ganga Jamuna. Additionally, Aaryan alleged that the duo even reused material from their own previous works for the film Shakti.

Aaryan concluded that while Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar may not fit the traditional definition of writers, they excelled in the business aspect of filmmaking. “They knew how to do business well.” So, according to Amit, they can be called good salesmen who can narrate the film and do business well.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that neither Salim Khan nor Javed Akhtar have commented on Amit’s remarks, as of now.

