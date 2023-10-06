Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya was released on Netflix on Thursday, October 5 and has received rave reviews. The gripping thriller stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal and interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ in the opening credits. The actress doesn’t have a cameo in the film and hence, many wondered why the global actress got the mention.

EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ in Khufiya

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Vishal Bhardwaj and he revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas helped immensely with the visa process when the unit went to shoot in the province of Alberta, Canada.

Vishal Bhardwaj said, “When we went to Canada to shoot for Khufiya in 2022, there was a concern on the visa front, post the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We only got 9 visas, even though we had applied for 40 visas. We had been hoping to get more till the last moment, but that didn’t happen, and we were terribly short-staffed. You can imagine our stress levels at that time.”

Vishal Bhardwaj continued, “So I called my friend Priyanka, and despite it being a weekend, she helped us organize the required crew overnight. We began our shoot on Monday morning and wrapped the shoot as initially planned.” Needless to say, the government of Alberta is also thanked by the makers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, too, has got listed under ‘Special Thanks’. This is possibly because they let the makers use a clip from their much-loved film Main Hoon Na (2004) for an important scene in the film.

