Rakesh Roshan has weaved a grand re-release plan for Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun (1995). The director – producer who recently launched a new teaser of the 1995 cult classic reincarnation drama, has now collaborated with theatres across India to showcase the Karan Arjun teaser alongside Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Arjun teaser to play in cinema halls with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The teaser will be playing across multiplexes as well as single screens. Karan Arjun’s teaser has garnered over 30 million cumulative views across social media platforms and is presently trending on YouTube with over 5 lakh views on Tips’ YouTube channel.

Karan Arjun’s re-release marks to be the biggest re-release with the film set to witness a repeat run in cinemas worldwide, a feat that is a first for a re-running film.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Production, Karan Arjun was also directed by Rakesh Roshan and emerged to be a box office juggernaut upon its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1995. It’s celebrated for Rajesh Roshan’s music, its thrilling action sequences, emotional depth, and the unforgettable chemistry between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It also featured an ensemble cast such a Rakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol and Amrish Puri.

Set against a backdrop of reincarnation and revenge, the movie follows the journey of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated due to a family feud. Fate reunites them in their next lives as they seek justice and redemption.

Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun is scheduled to re-release on November 22, 2024, globally.

