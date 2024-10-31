As anticipation builds for the upcoming film Baby John, the team behind the project has shared a heartfelt message with audiences, emphasizing the significance of their work. The exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John will be available in cinemas starting November 1 and will be released digitally worldwide on November 4.

Team Baby John shares heartfelt message ahead of taster cut release with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s prints on November 1, watch

In their statement, the team expressed, “As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It’s more than just a film; it’s the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike.”

The Taster Cut marks a significant milestone for the filmmakers, showcasing a glimpse of the intense narrative centered around themes of revenge and power. The team emphasized their excitement, stating, “We can’t wait for you to witness the storm of revenge and power that awaits.”

Acknowledging the overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding the film, the team also made a respectful request to audiences. They urged fans to support their hard work by refraining from posting or recording any content that could lead to piracy. “We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding the film and kindly request that audiences respect our hard work,” they noted.

As the release date approaches, the team extended their gratitude, wishing audiences a joyous and prosperous Diwali. “Thank you for your support, and we wish you all a joyous and prosperous Diwali,” they concluded.

