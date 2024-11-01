comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.11.2024 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Exclusive: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra to Launch ‘Raja Ram’ from Sabarmati Report at National Stock Exchange

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Exclusive: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra to Launch ‘Raja Ram’ from Sabarmati Report at National Stock Exchange

en Bollywood News Exclusive: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra to Launch ‘Raja Ram’ from Sabarmati Report at National Stock Exchange
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of the highly anticipated film, Sabarmati Report, are gearing up to launch their first song, 'Raja Ram', in a grand manner. Today, at 5:30 pm, the cast - Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra - will attend the prestigious Bell Ringing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to unveil the song.

Exclusive: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra to Launch 'Raja Ram' from Sabarmati Report at National Stock Exchange

Exclusive: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra to Launch ‘Raja Ram’ from Sabarmati Report at National Stock Exchange

According to an independent industry source, "The makers of The Sabarmati Report are all set to launch their first song 'Raja Ram', today on a very grand scale, by inaugurating the prestigious Bell Ringing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange. The cast of the film, Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra will also be present at the grand event."

This unique launch event is expected to generate significant buzz around the film, which has been making waves with its intriguing storyline and talented ensemble cast. 'Raja Ram' promises to be an captivating addition to the film's soundtrack.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. With 'Raja Ram' launching today, fans can look forward to an exciting musical experience.

Also Raed: Vikrant Massey seeks blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple as The Sabarmati Report teaser launches

More Pages: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Arjun teaser to play in…

Team Baby John shares heartfelt message…

Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Jacqueline…

Ajay Devgn suggests extra action for…

Singham Again’s release postponed in…

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visits Yash…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification