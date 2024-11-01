The makers of the highly anticipated film, Sabarmati Report, are gearing up to launch their first song, 'Raja Ram', in a grand manner. Today, at 5:30 pm, the cast - Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra - will attend the prestigious Bell Ringing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to unveil the song.

According to an independent industry source, "The makers of The Sabarmati Report are all set to launch their first song 'Raja Ram', today on a very grand scale, by inaugurating the prestigious Bell Ringing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange. The cast of the film, Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra will also be present at the grand event."

This unique launch event is expected to generate significant buzz around the film, which has been making waves with its intriguing storyline and talented ensemble cast. 'Raja Ram' promises to be an captivating addition to the film's soundtrack.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. With 'Raja Ram' launching today, fans can look forward to an exciting musical experience.

