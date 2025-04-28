EXCLUSIVE: CBFC replaces ‘Railway Mantri’ with ‘Bada Mantri’ in Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2; rating changed from U/A 7+ to U/A 13+ thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia’s song ‘Nasha’

All eyes are on Raid 2, the big release of the week, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The excitement is there as it stars popular actors like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. It’s a rare flick to feature Riteish in the role of a villain. Moreover, the first part, Raid (2018), was a hit, collecting Rs. 100 crores and the character of Saurabh Shukla has been brought back in the sequel. In this Bollywood Hungama feature, we’ll throw light on the cut list of Raid 2.

Usually, the censor process for a film begins a couple of weeks before and the censor certificate is handed over one week before or 10 days before the release. Hence, it is surprising to see Raid 2 getting a certificate way back on March 28, 2025. That’s more than two months before its scheduled release of May 1.

Raid 2, thankfully, hasn’t got any visual cuts. Hence, all the action and violent scenes have been retained by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, they asked for modifications in two dialogues. They asked the makers to replace ‘Railway Mantri’ with ‘Bada Mantri’. Secondly, the eight-second ‘Paisa, hathyar, taakat’ dialogue at the very beginning of the film was asked to be removed.

Once these changes were made, Raid 2 was passed with a U/A 7+ certificate. This new rating, where the age is mentioned, was introduced in November 2024. UA 16+ and UA 13+ ratings have also been implemented. Many films have received UA 16+ and UA 13+ ratings like Pushpa 2, Sky Force, Baby John etc. Raid 2 is probably the first big Hindi film to be awarded with a U/A 7+ rating.

The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate is 150.53 minutes. In other words, Raid 2 is 2 hours 30 minutes and 53 minutes long.

Raid 2 censor process: Round 2

After securing the censor certificate, the makers approached the CBFC once again, on April 24, as they wanted to remove several scenes, possibly to make the narrative crisper. They also added two songs to the final version.

As per the voluntarily cut list, the makers deleted brief shots in as many as 43 scenes. Some of the scenes deleted were a family leaving in a car with the dialogue 'Aap toh keh rahe the ki aapke koi dost nahin hai' (40 seconds), Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) searching for clues in a field (32 seconds), a character Anita cutting the phone call and telling the caller 'Aage se yahaan phone mat karna' (25 seconds), Amay asking a character named Geeta, 'Ek kaam karengi?' (25 seconds), Bakaya and Dada bhai's (Riteish Deshmukh) phone conversation (59 seconds), the dialogue 'Itraaiye mat bhootpurva Commissioner ji' (32 seconds), a courtroom sequence (80 seconds), Dada bhai holding chappals on his head (19 seconds) etc.

The makers also added a few shots and incorporated the songs 'Nasha' and 'Money Money'. The latter has been added in the end credits and features Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In a nutshell, the makers voluntarily removed 16.46 minutes of the film and added footage of 4.50 minutes.

The new run time of Raid 2 now is 138.57 minutes, that is, 2 hours 18 minutes and 57 seconds.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “With the addition of the song ‘Nasha’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the film’s rating has been changed from U/A 7+ to U/A 13+.”

An industry insider commented, “Whether it's U/A 7 or U/A 13+, it doesn’t make a difference for most of us and exhibitors. A U/A film is still seen as a U/A, regardless of these new categories.”

