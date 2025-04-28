Navina described Sajid Khan as “a terrible, terrible man” and stated she would never want to encounter him again, adding that he had a history of targeting multiple women.

TV actress Navina Bole claims Sajid Khan asked her to ‘take off her clothes’ during audition: “I need to see how comfortable you are”

In a surprising turn of events, TV actress Navina Bole, famous for her role in ‘Ishqbaaz,’ has accused director Sajid Khan of inappropriate behaviour. Bole alleged that the director requested her to “take her clothes off.” She shared this disclosure during a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel.

The ‘Ishqbaaz’ actress spoke candidly about her experience with the casting couch in the industry, describing how Sajid Khan invited her to his home and made an inappropriate request. She described him as “a terrible, terrible man” whom she would never want to encounter again, adding that Khan targeted many women after Gladrags and relentlessly crossed boundaries when it came to disrespecting women.

Reflecting on her encounter with Sajid during the casting of Heyy Baby, she recalled, “You know, I was really excited when he called me and then he literally said, ‘Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie, I need to see how comfortable you are.’ I am talking about 2004 and 2006 when I did Gladrags.”

The actress revealed that director Sajid Khan reached out to her again while she was participating in Mrs. India. She recalled, “He had called me again then and asked me, ‘What do you do, you should come see me for a role.’ And I said this guy must be hitting on so many women that he does not even remember that one year ago he had called me to his place and he has already hit on me so badly.”

For those unfamiliar, Sajid Khan was accused of sexually harassing multiple women during the 2018 India’s #MeToo movement.

