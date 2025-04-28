The event will take place on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, marking a significant milestone for both Indian cinema and global fashion.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025, a milestone for both Indian cinema and global fashion. The exciting news was shared by the Instagram account Diet Sabya on April 27. As the world prepares for the event on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, fans now have even more to look forward to.

Shah Rukh Khan to walk Met Gala red carpet for the first time in 2025, styled by Sabyasachi

Bollywood’s King of Hearts, Shah Rukh Khan, will grace the iconic red carpet dressed by one of India's most renowned designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This collaboration is already being celebrated as a historic moment in the world of fashion.

In an Instagram post, the anonymous fashion and pop culture account Diet Sabya ‘confirmed’ that Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) will indeed walk the steps of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art at the Met Gala 2025. This moment marks history as Shah Rukh becomes the first Indian male actor to ever grace the prestigious Met Gala red carpet.

The post from Diet Sabya read, “National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: yes, that is indeed SRK — India's undisputed generational superstar — making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or…? Catch you on the carpet.”

Earlier in April, Diet Sabya teased the collaboration with a post that dropped major hints. The post read, “STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft — the greatest Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation — are joining forces for their Met Gala 2025 debut. And let's be real, this is HUGE. Monumental, baby! We're talking HISTORY in the making! This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his 'dandy' on the Met carpet. Let the guessing games begin!”

The Met Gala 2025, scheduled for May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will revolve around the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. The exhibition will explore the evolution of Black menswear from 18th-century Europe to its contemporary influence. The dress code, ‘Tailored for You,’ will invite guests to interpret and showcase their unique take on this culturally significant theme.

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan responds to Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie with emotional message and throwback pics: “I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.