The debut film of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan, Binny And Family, was all set to release on August 30. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that its release has been postponed.

EXCLUSIVE: Binny And Family postponed; to now release on September 20

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Binny And Family will now be released on September 20. The decision was taken collectively by the makers. They are overwhelmed with the response generated by the film at the test screenings. Also, those from the film industry, who have seen the film, have raved about the film’s subject and the performances. Hence, the producers realized that they should look at the best release period. After careful analysis, they realized that September 20 is apt and this is how the new release date was locked.”

It now remains to be seen when the trailer of the film will be unveiled. An industry expert commented, “Interestingly, Grandparents' Day will be celebrated on Sunday, September 8. Since the film also revolves around the relationship of a girl with her grandmother and grandfather, the makers can make good use of it for the promotions.”

Besides Anjini Dhawan, Binny And Family also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Binny And Family will now be released alongside Yudhra. Directed by Mom (2017) director Ravi Udyawar, it stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal, it is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The first look posters were unveiled yesterday and they give the impression that Yudhra will be a violent action entertainer.

Interestingly, Balaji Telefilms also has one more film in September – The Buckingham Murders. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and also Kareena Kapoor Khan. The talented actress also stars in the film in a lead role. The murder mystery is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan set to make acting debut with Binny And Family; to release on THIS date

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.