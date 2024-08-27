Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the center of a controversy. As her upcoming film, Emergency, nears its release date, the actress has reported receiving death threats and has called on law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh to take swift action.

Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over Emergency

Kangana Ranaut, who is both the lead actress and director of Emergency, is facing severe criticism and threats, particularly from members of the Sikh community. The film, which portrays India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 1975 Emergency, has been accused of depicting Sikhs in a negative light. Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has publicly demanded a ban on the film, asserting that it misrepresents Sikhs and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

Dhami's criticism comes amid ongoing concerns about Ranaut's past remarks, which have been perceived as anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab. These allegations have only intensified the backlash against her latest project, Emergency.

Death Threats Surface Online

The situation escalated when a video featuring Punjabi influencer Viky Thomas Singh surfaced on social media. In the video, Singh is seen issuing a chilling threat to Kangana Ranaut, referencing historical figures who were involved in acts of violence. Singh's words, "Agar hum sar katwa sakte hai toh sar kaat bhi sakte hai," (If we can sacrifice our heads, we can also take heads) have sparked widespread concern.

Another man in the video threatened that if the film is released, Kangana would be met with violence, not only from Sikhs but from people of other faiths as well. The video quickly went viral, prompting a strong reaction from the public and raising serious concerns about Ranaut's safety.

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Police Intervention

In response to the threats, Kangana Ranaut used social media to appeal for police protection. She tagged the official accounts of the Maharashtra, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh police, urging them to investigate the matter and ensure her safety. "Please look into this," she wrote.

Emergency Set for September Release

Despite the ongoing controversy, Emergency is slated for a nationwide release on September 6, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade.

