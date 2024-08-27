Jio Studios is launching a global promotional campaign for Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, spanning Australia, the UK, the US, and Dubai.

Leading content studio Jio Studios has forayed into Punjabi Cinema with Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di starring superstar Gippy Grewal and along with Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios has planned an extensive promotional campaign across Australia, UK, US and Dubai to tap the Indian diaspora. Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is the third instalment of the hit franchise and Jio Studios is keen for the film to release with an impact.

The film is set to release in key international markets, including Australia, Canada, the US, and the UK, so while the distribution team is spreading the release wide the producers are working around the clock to ensure that the excitement for the film releasing reaches audiences worldwide.

The promotional tour, spanning multiple countries, is designed to connect with the global diaspora, particularly in regions with strong Indian (Sikh and Punjabi) communities. With a mix of traditional and innovative marketing strategies, Jio Studios plans to showcase the film’s powerful narrative and its universal themes of faith, hope, and humanity.

The promotional activities will also include meet-and-greet, media visits, engaging with local influencers, visiting local Gurudwaras, and meeting community leaders to further amplify the film's reach and impact.

Post the high-profile trailer launch of the hit franchise in Mumbai that was graced by acclaimed director Rohit Shetty, the Ardaas team completed their Australia and New Zealand leg where they engaged with local communities and fans in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. A highlight of the Sydney visit included Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gurpreet Ghuggi visiting the famed Sikh Anzac Memorial in Sydney.

As the release date approaches, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale is poised to be more than just a box-office success it is set to become an enriching experience, bringing people together through its compelling storytelling and profound messages.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is a cinematic journey that delves deep into the lives of individuals embarking on a religious trip to Shri Hazur Sahib. As the story unfolds, each character finds their own path to redemption, healing, or realization, making this film an emotional and spiritual experience. The story highlights how the ardaas (Prayer) of their own means become the ardaas of everyone. Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di will be released worldwide in cinemas on September 13, 2024.

