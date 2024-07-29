CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan set to make acting debut with Binny And Family; to release on THIS date

Bollywood is set to welcome a new star as Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, is all set to make her acting debut. The young actress will be seen in the upcoming film, Binny And Family, which is slated to release on August 30.

Anjini Dhawan's Bollywood Journey Begins

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor made the exciting announcement on social media, sharing a quirky poster featuring Anjini with her on-screen family. The caption hinted at the film's storyline, promising a relatable family comedy.

Karan Johar, a close friend of the Dhawan family, expressed his excitement about the film, praising the cast and crew. He also extended warm wishes to Anjini, predicting a bright future for the young actress.

KJo wrote, “Have had the pleasure of seeing this gem of a film… made cry, laugh and I walked out feeling like sunshine ! My love to my dearest friends @ektarkapoor @shashankkhaitan and mahaveerji! Welcome to the movies @anjini_dhawan09 ! You are so so lovely in the film.”

Who is Anjini Dhawan?

Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's cousin. With a strong family connection to the film industry, the young actress is entering the world of entertainment with high expectations. Despite being a newcomer, Anjini boasts a significant social media following, with over 260,000 followers on Instagram.

