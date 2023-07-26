Arun Govil is famous for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s classic television serial Ramayan even more than 30 years after it was first aired on Doordarshan. He will now be seen playing the role of Lord Vitthal in a different form in filmmaker Aditya Om’s upcoming Hindi movie Sant Tukaram. The film will see the known Marathi actor Subodh Bhave play the titular role of Saint Tukaram.

EXCLUSIVE: Arun Govil to play Lord Vitthal in human form in Sant Tukaram; says, “Normally I don’t agree to act in devotional films”

Speaking about his character in the film, Arun Govil told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “It’s basically a special appearance. The director was very keen that I play this role. A lot of people offer me roles in devotional films but I never agree to do them. But I did this because of Sant Tukaram. He is revered all over Maharashtra. He was devoted to Bhakti and was also a social reformer. Plus, I got to play Lord Vitthal.”

He added, “But I wasn’t required to appear like God. Visually, I don’t appear like God in this role. I play a normal human being who appears in Sant Tukaram’s life.”

As Arun Govil wasn’t required to play the kind of Gods one sees in devotional Hindi films, there weren’t much challenges. “It doesn’t require much to play a normal human being. It’s just that there should be a feel that although he looks like a normal human being, he is more than that,” he said.

Aditya Om, the director of Sant Tukaram, is known for helming the acclaimed Hindi film Maassab in recent years. “He is a very good director and a very good person,” said Govil while speaking about him. “He is quite jovial. It was very comfortable working with him on the sets.”

Govil has said on numerous occasions that because of his role as Ram in Ramayan, people still touch his feet with respect when they meet him even after 30 years. “Now it has become all the more,” he said. “If I travel somewhere, I am required to click around 100 pictures in total at the airport and in the flight. And I don’t refuse anyone for a photograph. People give you so much respect. What else do you want from life?”

Arun Govil will next be seen in the keenly-awaited OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also Read: Here are some unseen photos of Ramayan cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahiri, Arvind Trivedi with Ramanand Sagar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.