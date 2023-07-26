There has been a lot of talk lately on a sequel to A S Rajamouli’s international blockbuster RRR, which has broken nearly every box office record of Indian cinema. So the talk of a sequel seemed more like wishful thinking than reality. However when I asked the RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad to throw light on the ostensible sequel to RRR, he replied, “Sir, it’s both a yes and a no...After the release of RRR I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa.”

Is there a sequel to RRR on the anvil? Writer Vijayendra Prasad spills the beans

Vijayendra Prasad, who is a regular writer on his son Rajamouli’s projects, says the idea of the sequel appealed to Rajamouli. “My son liked it and asked me to develop it into a full script.”

Vijayendraji says the sequel is likely to happen after Rajamouli completes his film with Mahesh Babu. “Right now he is fully into the movie with Mahesh Babu...and knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel-idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished...After that if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time ....Insha Allah!”

I hope this ends all speculation on the RRR sequel that we all wish would happen.

