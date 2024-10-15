This Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashes with Singham Again in the cinemas. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Anees Bazmee revealed the intriguing decision to film two climaxes for the much-anticipated third part starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Bazmee shared that he kept the details of the plot tightly under wraps, disclosing minimal information to the cast.

EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee on shooting two climaxes for Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: “I didn’t reveal the story to many actors”

Speaking to our publication, the filmmaker said, “We wanted to create two climaxes to keep everyone guessing. We didn't want anything to be revealed. I didn't want the climax to be spoiled. Usually, after the first show on the first day, everyone knows what the climax is. But I think people still enjoy watching the film and don't want to spoil it for their friends and family. If they like the film, they'll say, ‘No, no, you should go watch it.’ We don't want to spoil that. I think that's beautiful. And it's the audience's right. If they've paid so much money to watch the film and they're giving us so much love, they should enjoy it.”

The filmmaker went onto reveal that the actors on the set weren’t aware of the fact that they were filming two different climaxes. “So, I didn't reveal the story to many actors. I told some one thing, some another. And even the scriptwriters weren't given the actual climax. We were shooting multiple climaxes. We were working, working, working. My God, you'd be wondering which climax was going to be the final one. They were confused from the very beginning. I wanted everyone else to be a little clueless. I wanted there to be an element of surprise. And in the film, itself, when the characters don't know what's going to happen next, it's more fun. And the audience, too, would be guessing. Maybe, they had the wrong theories,” he continued.

He concluded, “So, all this fun was happening between us four or six people who knew the secret. And we shot it very secretly. The unit was huge, but we kept it very small. We confused people, told them lies, and had a lot of fun. After all, when you're making a film, you should have fun, right? That's why we spend 24 hours on it. If you're not enjoying what you're doing, then neither will those around you. I had a lot of fun with my team. We were joking, chatting, and enjoying ourselves.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, the film gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.