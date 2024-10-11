The recently released trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has left everyone stunned, perfectly justifying its status as the most anticipated film of the year. Not only did the trailer generate immense buzz, but it also set a record by garnering 155 million plus views in just 24 hours, making it the highest-viewed trailer ever. Amidst the growing excitement, some interesting anecdotes have surfaced about the film — from the cast not knowing the ending to director Anees Bazmee shooting two different climaxes for the movie.

Anees Bazmee reveals two climaxes shot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: “People will be shocked”

In a recent interview with India TV, director Anees Bazmee shared, “People will be shocked, they’ll be like ‘oh my god!’ We have tried to make a good and beautiful film. To ensure that, we shot two climaxes, and even the production members don’t know which ending I’m going to use.”

The trailer showcased the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, with the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, joining the team and clashing with Rooh Baba. The cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Regarding the cast, the director shared that they have only seen the film up to the pre-climax. He said, “Only myself and three other team members know the actual ending. We shot two climaxes, and the team wasn’t even aware of why. Initially, we shot the final climax, but later I called the team again and said, ‘Mazza nahi aa raha hai, firse karenge’ (It’s not fun, let’s do it again). The team thought it was necessary, but in reality, it was just to keep the ending a secret from them,”.

Director Anees Bazmee didn’t give the last 15 pages of the script to the actors because he wanted to create an air of mystery not just for the audience, but also for the actors themselves. He allowed only a very limited crew to be present on set while shooting both climaxes.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.