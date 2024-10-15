Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and producer Shital Bhatia’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, recently started streaming on Prime Video. It seems that the audience won’t need to wait long for their next film under their banner Friday Filmworks. It’s a Netflix original movie Sikandar Ka Muqaddar starring Avinash Tiwary in the lead.

EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Tiwary starrer Sikandar Ka Muqaddar to release during THIS period

Sharing some latest info about the film, Bhatia told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “It is shaping up very well. In fact, I saw it last night itself. I am very excited for its release. It should be released in the next couple of months. I hope all of you enjoy it.” Netflix has described the film as, “A globe trotting adventure and the heist of the century!”

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is Pandey and Bhatia’s next association with Tiwary after the successful web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. “He is a wonderful actor,” said Bhatia. “He is very good. When Neeraj was writing this film, he thought that he (Avinash) is right for the character. That’s how we cast him, and he has done a wonderful job.”

Bhatia and Pandey started off with the iconic movie A Wednesday and have since gone onto make a number of films and web shows on different topics. When asked how they choose their subjects, Bhatia said, “We are storytellers. That’s what our job is – we are constantly looking for stories. Anything that’s exciting that comes our way, whether it’s from Neeraj or any other writer, if we believe in it, we back it up. There is no particular genre that one is looking at all the time. We are just looking out for good stories.”

Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary recently had a successful re-release of his debut film Laila Majnu. Directed by Sajid Ali, the film starred Triptii Dimri opposite him.

Also Read: Avinash Tiwary overjoyed as The Mehta Boys wins Best Feature Film Award at Chicago South Asian Film Festival; says, “Winning the award and a standing ovation is a true honor”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.