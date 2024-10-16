The unrivalled Jaya Bhaduri/Bachchan is all set to face the camera once again. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani where she played a negative character for the first time. She will be joined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in supporting roles.

Jaya Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s comedy Darwaza

Now it is another first for the trendsetting Bachchan: Jaya will attempt for the first time in Vikas Bahl’s Darwaza. The film that starts shooting at the end of the month features an ensemble cast.

“But Jaya Bachchan leads the cast in Darwaza. It is a wacky comedy revolving around her character. There are other interesting characters. But she leads the plot,” informs a source close to the project.

Apparently, Jaya was not sure if she could pull off the comic strain. But the director was confident. Interestingly Vikas has directed Amitabh Bachchan in two recent films Goodbye and Ganpath.

