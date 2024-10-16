comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.10.2024 | 10:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jaya Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s comedy Darwaza

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jaya Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s comedy Darwaza

en Bollywood News Jaya Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s comedy Darwaza
By Subhash K. Jha -

The unrivalled Jaya Bhaduri/Bachchan is all set to face the camera once again. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani where she played a negative character for the first time. She will be joined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in supporting roles.

Jaya Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s comedy Darwaza

Jaya Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s comedy Darwaza

Now it is another first for the trendsetting Bachchan: Jaya will attempt for the first time in Vikas Bahl’s Darwaza. The film that starts shooting at the end of the month features an ensemble cast.

“But Jaya Bachchan leads the cast in Darwaza. It is a wacky comedy revolving around her character. There are other interesting characters. But she leads the plot,” informs a source close to the project.

Apparently, Jaya was not sure if she could pull off the comic strain. But the director was confident. Interestingly Vikas has directed Amitabh Bachchan in two recent films Goodbye and Ganpath.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Rani Mukerji pose together; Jaya Bachchan and Kajol hug at Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, watch videos

More Pages: Darwaza Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get…

TIPS Music sees revenue surge to Rs. 80.6…

Ram Gopal Varma calls for Salman Khan to…

Emergency makers contemplate on releasing…

BREAKING! After Max Factor launch, Priyanka…

Tiger Baby and Emaho Films partner with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification