Actress Alaya F has come a long since her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman. Starring alongside industry-celebrated stars Tabu and Saif Ali Khan, the young actress will soon celebrate her fourth anniversary in the film industry on January 31, 2020. She has two releases in 2024 and one of them is Sri starring alongside Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika. It is a biopic on the life of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla in Sri, directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F ‘grateful’ to be a part of Srikanth Bolla biopic Sri: “His life story is so inspiring and incredible”

Speaking about her upcoming film, Alaya F says that she is honoured to be a part of such an important story. She admits that Rajkummar Rao has to do all the heavy lifting in the movie but she is simply happy to be a part of a project like this biopic. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Alaya F says, “Honestly, Raj has the heavy lifting of complexities. For me, I just love the story. I thought it was really sweet and inspirational story and I just wanted to be a part of it in whatever little way I could. Raj is doing all the heavy lifting in this film, I'm happy just to be a part of a really wonderful project.”

She adds, “When I read the script of this film, I remember thinking to myself that ‘If I did not know that this was a real-life story, I would have been like ‘Just because it's a film and you can conveniently do anything. So all of this is possible.’ But then when you realize it's a real-life story, it becomes so incredible, because you can't even make up stuff like that. It's just incredible what this man has done. His life story is so inspiring and so incredible. Just being able to be a part of a story like that is wonderful. It's a genre that I love. I love biopics; I love inspirational stories. I'm just grateful to be a part of it.”

Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, and pictured by Pratham Mehta, Sri portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Sri is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F will next star in Sri alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar.

