After releasing in cinemas, Khushalii Kumar starrer Starfish has taken a shift from the big screen to the small screen, on OTT. The makers have locked a deal with the popular streaming giant Netflix for this recently released entertainer which premiered on the platform on January 19. So, in case you missed the film in the theatres, you can catch this romantic drama which promises to take on an emotional and thrilling ride.

Khushalii Kumar starrer Starfish drops on Netflix

Talking about her film premiering on Netflix, Khushalii Kumar shared her excitement stating, "I am genuinely thrilled about our association with Netflix for Starfish. The film deserves to be seen by a much larger audience. Starfish delves into nuanced storytelling that viewers shouldn't miss. I’m sure whoever hasn’t watched it yet would love to see it now that’s it available anytime anywhere."

The streaming platform took to social media to make this announcement and added a poster of the film along with a caption that read, “What you know is a drop! Tara's world hides an OCEAN of secrets beneath (wave emoji) Dive into the quest of finding the truth with Starfish, streaming only on Netflix!”

Starfish is a T-series production that unveils Khushalii Kumar in an unseen and nuanced avatar. Ahead of the release of the film, Khushalii had opened up about the extensive prep and intense training she had to undergo to play this role. The film also stars Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna in key roles. An underwater saga, Starfish promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, captivating audiences with its unique storyline. Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the film released in theatres on November 24.

