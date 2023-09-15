For the unversed, just a day ago we had reported that Arjun Kapoor will be a part of this highly anticipated Singham 3. The actor will be seen as the antagonist and he will be seen fighting against Ajay Devgn, Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar, Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, and Lady Singham aka Deepika Padukone. And now the latest update on the franchise is that the makers will be launching the film this month and the mahurat shot is expected to be held on September 15.

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh to come together for Singham 3 mahurat shot tomorrow at YRF

A well-placed industry source exclusively revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit Shetty is keen on starting work on Singham 3. The film is going to be mounted on a large scale and the makers have locked in the date for mahurat on September 16. It will be held in YRF Studios in suburban Mumbai and will be attended by the star cast”. While Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar may not be able to make it, the source asserted that along with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be attending the event.

Speaking of Singham Again, the film will also have Arjun Kapoor being associated with the franchise for the first time. Moreover, the actor opting an out-and-out antagonist is also a rather unexplored territory for the Ek Villain Returns star. Speaking of his role, a source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, Arjun Kapoor is joining Rohit Shetty cop universe, and this is the biggest surprise which Rohit and his team have kept under wraps. However, the twist in tale is the fact that Arjun is playing the part of a villain and not the hero. Arjun will be the villain against the 4 supercops - Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham."

Singham Again is the third film from Singham franchise after Singham and Singham Returns, and the fifth film of Rohit Shetty's Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. While Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar have already been introduced in their cop avatars, Deepika Padukone is yet to make an appearance as Lady Singham.

