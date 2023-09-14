Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, with one of the biggest ensemble cast of all time. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in lead roles with Tiger Shroff as the baddie carrying the story of Sooryavanshi forward. Bollywood Hungama has confirmed news that the newest member of Rohit Shetty cop universe is Arjun Kapoor.

CONFIRMED: Arjun Kapoor to play the villain in Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

A source well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama saying, "Yes, Arjun Kapoor is joining Rohit Shetty cop universe and this is the biggest surprise which Rohit and his team have kept under wraps. However, the twist in tale is the fact that Arjun is playing the part of a villain and not the hero. Arjun will be the villain against the 4 supercops - Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham."

The source further added that Arjun has already started prep work for Singham Again with Rohit and team. "Rohit is very particular about his casting and is going all out to make this the biggest film of Indian Cinema. He brought the biggest stars of Indian Cinema on board and is all ready to blast the box office with this action packed thriller," the source told further.

Singham Again is the third film from Singham franchise after Singham and Singham Returns, and the fifth film of Rohit Shetty's Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film is set to go on floors soon and hit the big screen in 2024. With Singham Again, Rohit will yet again prove why he is the most bankable director of Indian Cinema.

