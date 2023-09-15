Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his action-packed thriller film, Jawan, which hit theatres on September 7, 2023, and has been garnering accolades. The film's success has been a cause for celebration, and the makers hosted a post-release event in Mumbai on September 15, attended by the film's stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Atlee, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms Dunki release for Christmas 2023 at Jawan event

During the Jawan event, while discussing his upcoming project, Shah Rukh Khan made an exciting announcement. He confirmed that his next film, titled Dunki, is scheduled for release later this year, specifically on December 22. The actor expressed his gratitude, saying, “God’s been very kind, we’ve had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell ki 26 January se humne shuruat ki, Republic Day, it’s a good auspicious day. Janmashtami, Krishna ji ke janamdin pe humne ye film release ki. Abhi naya saal aane wala hai, Christmas hai, usme hum Dunki lekar aayenge. Aur national integration rakhta hun, waise bhi jab meri film release hoti hai us din Eid to hoti hi hai. (We began on an auspicious day, Republic Day. Then on Lord Krishna’s birthday, Janmashtami, we had Jawan. Now, on Christmas and New Year, we will bring Dunki. And as I always keep national integration in mind, it’s always Eid when my films release).”

Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic offerings in 2023 have been nothing short of extraordinary. Pathaan made history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. Following that, Jawan shattered records and emerged as a box office sensation, surpassing even the remarkable success of Pathaan. With the announcement of Dunki releasing in December, fans of the superstar are eagerly anticipating another cinematic treat to close out the year.

