Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his action-packed thriller film, Jawan, which hit theatres on September 7, 2023, and has been garnering accolades. The film's success has been a cause for celebration, and the makers hosted a post-release event in Mumbai on September 15, attended by the film's stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Atlee, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed how Atlee responded to the shots he considered “cool.”

During the post-release gathering of Jawan held at the YRF Studios in Mumbai today, Shah Rukh Khan discussed his collaboration with Atlee, humorously stating, “he is mass and I am class.” He went on to reveal that Atlee often distinguished between “mass” and “class,” offering the critique that certain shots he believed to be “cool” were, in Atlee's eyes, more “mass” than “class.” SRK said, “Every time I thought I have done a cool shot, Atlee sir would be like, ‘No, this is mass and not class’.”

Shah Rukh Khan continued, expressing his gratitude for the film's team and his desire to please the director. He acknowledged the natural shyness actors can feel while performing certain scenes and emphasized the importance of making the director happy, as the director's perspective shapes how audiences perceive the actors. He said, “Whatever I’ve done in the film is because of the love of the team. I get shy, actors get shy to do things, and we feel awkward. I just wanted to make him happy and please him. It is the duty of every actor, whatever film you do, you have to make your director happy because, through his eyes, everybody is going to perceive you and see you. I’m happy I could make him (Atlee) happy.”

Jawan, directed by the acclaimed Atlee Kumar and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

