Actress Evan Rachel Wood has spoken against her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson whom she began dating in 2007. She has alleged horrific abuse and grooming during their relationship when she was 19 and he was 38.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission," she wrote on Instagram on Monday, February 1, 2021.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

On Monday, Marilyn Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, released a statement that they will no longer work with him. "In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the statement read. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Later in the day, Marilyn Manson took to Instagram to refute the allegations. "Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

Manson stated, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.

