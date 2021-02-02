A major fire broke out on Tuesday in the film studio at Goregaon where the makers of Om Raut directorial Adipurush were shooting. According to reports, fire officials have said that the fire broke out at 4:15 pm in the studio. As of now, no casualties have been reported. The fire officials have declared it as level 2 fire.

The said studio is located in Laxmi Park and around 100 workers were reportedly working there. “We had an unfortunate incident today on the sets of Adipurush. Thankfully, no one has been hurt and everyone is safe and sound. We thank Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai police for their support. It was day one of shoot,” a source close to Adipurush told us.

Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, the makers were shooting with green screen and reportedly the fire has caused damages to equipment. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush is slated for August 11, 2022 release.

