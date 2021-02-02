Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2021 | 5:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s post release digital rights sold to Netflix

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role resumed shoot in November last year. The film that was supposed to release in September last year got postponed because of the pandemic. The shoot of the film has now come to an end with just nearly a month's work left to finish and will most likely be wrapped up by March.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s post release digital rights sold to Netflix

Reportedly, even before wrapping up the shoot of the much talked about film, the makers have struck a deal with the OTT platform, Netflix. As per reports, the post release streaming rights have been sold to Netflix for around Rs. 70 crore. The paperwork is currently underway. It is said that it is the mega cast and the filmmaker's goodwill that have led to the film gaining this deal even before the final product is ready.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his grand storytelling style will be releasing Gangubai only in the theatres first despite receiving several tempting offers from streaming giants. The film reportedly will be released post August.

On the other hand, Bhansali will be making his digital debut with the Netflix show titled Heera Mandi. The filmmaker will be directing the first and last two episodes and the rest will be helmed by Vibhu Puri.

Talking about Gangubai, Alia Bhatt is currently training for two dance numbers which she will be shooting later this month. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in extended cameo roles and Huma Qureshi in a special dance number.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt spends quality time with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family in Delhi 

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah…

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham…

Katrina Kaif to co-star with Kartik Aaryan…

War director Siddharth Anand in talks with…

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan teams up with Shah Rukh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification