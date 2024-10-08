Emraan Hashmi suffered a neck injury while filming Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad. Expected to return to Mumbai soon, the actor has yet to comment on the incident.

Emraan Hashmi was injured during an action scene for his upcoming film Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad. According to business associate Sunny Khanna, Emraan sustained a deep cut on his neck and is expected to return to Mumbai early Tuesday. The actor has yet to release an official statement about the incident. Goodachari 2 also features Adivi Sesh.

Emraan Hashmi sustains neck injury during Goodachari 2 shoot in Hyderabad

Emraan treated fans to the announcement poster in February 2024 and captioned it as, “The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress.”

Emraan Hashmi expressed his excitement in a press statement and said, “Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller.”

Adivi Sesh said, “I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film.”

Producer T.G Vishwa Prasad said, “Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before.”

Producer Abhishek Agarwal said, “His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team.”

G2 is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's hit Telugu film Goodachari, which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Emraan Hashmi's most recent appearance was in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime, created by Sumit Roy. The show also featured Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Naseeruddin Shah.

