Vettaiyan has created immense excitement among fans, as it marks the reunion of two cinematic legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, after 33 years since their last collaboration in Hum (1991). Actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja, who is distributing the Hindi version of the film, believes this collaboration is a monumental moment in Indian cinema. “It’s a once-in-three-decade phenomenon. It’s one for generations to watch,” a report by Mid-Day quoted Baweja.

The Director Behind Vettaiyan

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan also stars acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier. Gnanavel’s previous work on Jai Bhim (2021) impressed Baweja and played a key role in his decision to join the project. “I had watched Jai Bhim and knew this director was special. He is a solid storyteller,” said Baweja, expressing confidence in the action drama’s cinematic value.

Harman Baweja’s Shift to Production

Though Harman Baweja made a notable acting comeback in 2023 with the series Scoop, he has now shifted his focus to production. His current priority is Baweja Studios, with upcoming projects like Boy from Andaman, directed by Richie Mehta. “The focus is Baweja Studios. That is where I am at, for the next few months,” Baweja stated, explaining his passion for producing films that resonate with both Indian and international audiences.

Baweja’s collaboration with Mehta, known for Delhi Crime (2019), has been an inspiring experience. “Collaborating with Richie has been brilliant. He has one of the strongest visions as a filmmaker,” Baweja remarked, highlighting his goal of creating films with a global appeal.

Coming back to the film, a couple of weeks back, the makers dropped the trailer of the film. It delves into the controversial topic of encounter killings and human rights violations. Vettaiyan is slated for release on October 10, 2024.

