Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has faced significant criticism from renowned writer Amit Aaryan, best known for his work on the TV show FIR. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Aaryan labeled The Kapil Sharma Show as "the worst show in the history of Indian comedy." He expressed his discontent with the show’s reliance on vulgar jokes, particularly those directed at women.

Criticism of Disrespectful Portrayal of Women

In his remarks, Aaryan singled out certain characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, calling them disrespectful towards women. He specifically criticized Krushna Abhishek’s portrayal of "Sapna," a recurring character on the show. “Women are supposed to be respected,” Aaryan said, pointing out that Sapna’s character often resorts to inappropriate, below-the-belt humor.

He further talked about the need for more respectful treatment of women in comedy, stating, "The jokes made at the expense of women’s dignity are unacceptable."

Not Sharma, But Supporting Characters Drive the Show

Aaryan also claimed that the success of The Kapil Sharma Show is not solely dependent on Kapil Sharma himself, but on the supporting characters. He observed, “If you watch The Kapil Sharma Show carefully, it’s not him who is running the show, but the other characters.” Aaryan even referenced Sharma’s Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet, claiming that the show didn’t gain much attention because audiences are less interested in Sharma’s individual performances.

Critique of Today’s Comedy Trends

Beyond The Kapil Sharma Show, Amit Aaryan criticized modern comedy in general. He believes that today’s audiences have been exposed to poor-quality humor. “The problem is today’s generation hasn’t been exposed to good comedy, so they laugh when someone fat-shames and body-shames others,” he remarked.

The Kapil Sharma Show Continues on OTT

Despite the criticism, The Kapil Sharma Show remains popular. After moving from television to an OTT platform, the show is now in its second season. It continues to draw high-profile guests like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan. However, Aaryan’s remarks have reignited debates about the quality of comedy and its impact on viewers.

Meanwhile, Kapil has not responded to Aaryan’s criticism, as of now.

Amit Aaryan has a successful writing career, having worked on hit shows and films like FIR, Lapataganj, ABCD, Do Knot Disturb, and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

