Emraan Hashmi likes to stay away from controversies and parties and he is now all set to add yet another interesting project in his work repertoire. The actor, who is already working with renowned production houses like Yash Raj Films and Dharma, is expected to join hands with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment for his next. Although neither the actor nor the production house has confirmed any details, a report in Peeping Moon has revealed some details about this forthcoming film titled Ground Zero.

If these reports are to be believed, Emraan Hashmi has been brought on board to play the role of an Indian army officer who is on a dangerous mission and is sent to Kashmir to handle the sensitive situation in the state. Interestingly, if this is true, he will be seen in the role of an army officer for the first time. Besides this, as per these reports, the film has also been given a title called Ground Zero. Although further details on the casting and crew has not been yet been revealed, it is also being said that the director for the film has been finalized too. Marathi filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar, who is already working with Rakul Preet Singh for his Bollywood debut, has been reportedly got on board to direct this military drama.

This will be the first collaboration between Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi. Besides this film, Emraan will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in the comedy titled Selfiee which is slated to hit the big screens in February 2023. On the other hand, he will also be playing an antagonist in the much popular Tiger franchise. Tiger 3 is expected to mark the return of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together on the big screen and the spy drama is expected to release during Eid 2023.

