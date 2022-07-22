Harry Styles' romantic drama My Policeman from Amazon Studios is set for a world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The queer drama hits theaters on October 21 and then Prime Video globally on November 4.

As Indie Wire shares, Michael Grandage's love triangle adds to the festival’s previously announced world-premiere offerings which include Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel starring seemingly everyone but especially Daniel Craig, back on the case as Benoit Blanc.

Harry Styles portrays the younger version of policeman Tom in the queer romance story which centers on a love triangle between three good friends – two men and a woman. Tom sparks a relationship with a handsome museum curator (Dawson's Patrick), while also feeling the societal pressures of 1950s Britain to settle down with a woman, here a schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin).

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner, and is based on the book from Bethan Roberts.

Moreover, Harry Styles’ other featurette Don’t Worry Darling is headed to Venice. While Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera won’t announce the Lido line-up until next week, certain films are already booked in for premieres at the festival including features from Olivia Wilde, Timothée Chalamet and Cate Blanchett.

According to Variety, Netflix likely has three high-profile titles premiering at Venice next month and the popular U.S. streamer needs these movies to make a mark after their year so far. Amazon-owned MGM will be in Venice with Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibal lovers on a road trip across America in the 1980s.

Andrew Dominik’s biopic Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, likely leads for the streamer. Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don Delillo’s 1985 novel White Noise starring Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths are also highly likely to be Venice-bound. Focus Features will be on the Lido with Todd Field’s Tár with Cate Blanchett set as the fictional Lydia Tár.

As per the report, South Korean director Hong Sang Soo’s latest film Walk Up is a definite possibility along with Japanese director Koji Fukada’s Love Life.

The 75th edition of Venice Film Festival will run August 31 - September 10. The lineup will be announced on July 26.

