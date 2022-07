South Korean actress Park Bo Young has confirmed her next Korean drama, Daily Dose Of Sunshine for Netflix. Based on the webtoon "Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too", the series will also star Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, and Lee Jung Eun in pivotal roles. It will be helmed by All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae Gyu.

Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Jung Eun to star in Netflix K-drama Daily Dose of Sunshine

As per Korean media portal Soompi, Park Bo Young will headline the series starring as Jung Da Eun who "transfers from internal medicine to neuropsychiatry. As a newbie, she is clumsy in many ways, but she treats patients with sincerity and matures valiantly." Yeon Woo Jin joins the cast in the role of Dong Go Yoon, who is a proctologist "with a quirky personality, and he finds himself smiling when looking at Da Eun’s pure actions."

Jang Dong Yoon is set to essay the role of Song Yoo Chan "who is a close friend of Da Eun and is always quarreling with her. However, he has a deep wound hidden behind his bright appearance." Adding to that, fresh off Our Blues series, Lee Jung Eun "will play the role of Song Hyo Shin, the head nurse who always takes care of the other nurses in the psychiatric ward with her great skills and experience."

On the work front, Park Bo Young was last seen in 2021 fantasy romance drama Doom at Your Service co-starring Seo In Guk. Lee Jung Eun was most recently seen in Juvenile Justice and Our Blues.

