Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have released an official clarification after being accused of depicting obscene scenes involving juvenile girls in their web show.

Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have issued an official clarification following a case filed against them for allegedly depicting obscene scenes of juvenile girls in their web show Gandi Baat 6. On Tuesday, October 22, the Mumbai Police questioned the producer and her mother after they were booked under the POCSO Act.

Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor clarify official statement after POCSO case filed over Gandi Baat 6 allegations

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and their company, ALT Balaji, for allegedly depicting objectionable scenes involving minor girls. They have been summoned to appear for further questioning on October 24.

The tweet read, “Mumbai Police questioned filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, who were booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of ALT Balaji’s web series 'Gandi Baat'. Mumbai Police registered a case against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Alt Balaji company under the POCSO Act. They have been asked to appear for questioning again on October 24: Mumbai Police.”

Following this, Ektaa Kapoor issued an official statement about being charged under the POCSO Act. The statement read, “With reference to various media reports regarding the web series "Gandi Baat, "ALT Digital Media Entertainment LTD. ("company") hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws, including the POCSO Act, and any references to the company's engagement of minors are entirely incorrect.”

The statement continued, “It is further clarified that Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, which are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy. The company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation. Since the matter is sub judice, the company refrains from commenting in detail.”

For those unaware, a case was filed against Balaji Telefilms Limited, run by Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under the POCSO Act for allegedly depicting objectionable scenes involving minor girls in an episode of their web show Gandi Baat Season 6, which streams on ALT Balaji. The controversial episode has since been removed from the OTT platform.

The case was registered at the MHB police station in Mumbai under Section 295-A of the IPC, the IT Act, and Sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

Ektaa Kapoor's most recent produced film was Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), which was released on April 19, 2024. However, the movie struggled to perform well at the box office.

Also Read : Alt Balaji, Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor booked under POCSO Act for web series allegedly involving minors in obscene scenes: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.