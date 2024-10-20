The MHB police have registered a case against Alt Balaji Telefilm, its producer Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Reportedly, the case stems from a Borivali court order, following a complaint filed by Swapnil Rewaji, a yoga instructor from Borivali. The complaint, initially lodged with the MHB police in 2021, alleges that obscene scenes involving minors were filmed in three web series produced by Alt Balaji, including Class of 2017 and Class of 2020.

Alt Balaji, Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor booked under POCSO Act for web series allegedly involving minors in obscene scenes: Reports

Obscene Scenes and Allegations

The case, reportedly registered on October 18, 2024, accuses the web series of featuring inappropriate scenes involving minors, including actors dressed in school uniforms engaging in ‘lewd’ acts. The complainant, Swapnil Rewaji, claims that the content in these web series not only objectifies minors but also puts them at risk of harm due to the nature of the filming. As per reports, the FIR states that a minor girl was subjected to obscene filming and lewd communication between February and April 2021.

Legal Charges Filed

Based on the Borivali court's directive, the MHB police have invoked multiple legal provisions, including Sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act, which deal with the use of children for pornographic purposes. Additionally, the case includes charges under Section 67(a) of the Information Technology Prevention Act, Section 292 of the Women Prohibition Act, Sections 293 and 295(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Prevention of Cigarette and Tobacco Products Advertisement Act. These charges collectively focus on obscenity, the inappropriate portrayal of minors, and content that could be harmful to children.

Investigation Underway

As of now, the police investigation is ongoing. The authorities are looking into the allegations of obscene filming in the web series produced by Alt Balaji. However, neither Alt Balaji Telefilm nor its producers, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, have released any official statements regarding the case. The investigation is expected to continue, with more details likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

