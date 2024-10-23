Scroll down to watch the first glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar's next film, titled I Want to Talk.

Abhishek Bachchan’s next with Shoojit Sircar titled I Want to Talk; film to release in theaters on November 22

Shoojit Sircar is known for always having unique titles for his films be it Vicky Donor, Piku, Pink, October, or Madras Café, and this time he has one that will be talked about with I Want to Talk. Starring Abhishek Bachchan who along with Shoojit put the title out on their social handles with an inimitable Blabber Head video of the lead character of the film who says, ‘I don’t just love to talk, I live to talk’.

From the title and the announcement video, we can be sure that this is a classic Shoojit Sircar film that will have a unique take on everyday life and take us on a journey of emotions. Smart, quirky, and seeped in heartwarming moments the little snippet leaves a big impact and much anticipation.

Shoojit Sircar’s films are known to be universal and resonate with audiences across borders and also have been the recipient of 13 prestigious national awards across films. As he returns to the big screen after a hiatus, it will be a treat to watch the magic unfold as he teams up with powerhouse performer Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024.

