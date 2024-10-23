comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.10.2024 | 11:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Abhishek Bachchan’s next with Shoojit Sircar titled I Want to Talk; film to release in theaters on November 22

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Abhishek Bachchan’s next with Shoojit Sircar titled I Want to Talk; film to release in theaters on November 22

en Bollywood News Abhishek Bachchan’s next with Shoojit Sircar titled I Want to Talk; film to release in theaters on November 22

Scroll down to watch the first glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar's next film, titled I Want to Talk.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shoojit Sircar is known for always having unique titles for his films be it Vicky Donor, Piku, Pink, October, or Madras Café, and this time he has one that will be talked about with I Want to Talk. Starring Abhishek Bachchan who along with Shoojit put the title out on their social handles with an inimitable Blabber Head video of the lead character of the film who says, ‘I don’t just love to talk, I live to talk’.

Abhishek Bachchan's next with Shoojit Sircar titled I Want to Talk; film to release in theaters on November 22

Abhishek Bachchan’s next with Shoojit Sircar titled I Want to Talk; film to release in theaters on November 22

From the title and the announcement video, we can be sure that this is a classic Shoojit Sircar film that will have a unique take on everyday life and take us on a journey of emotions. Smart, quirky, and seeped in heartwarming moments the little snippet leaves a big impact and much anticipation.

Shoojit Sircar’s films are known to be universal and resonate with audiences across borders and also have been the recipient of 13 prestigious national awards across films. As he returns to the big screen after a hiatus, it will be a treat to watch the magic unfold as he teams up with powerhouse performer Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan is “anxiously waiting for the release” Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming films; calls Housefull 5, Be Happy, and untitled with Shoojit Sircar “promising”

More Pages: I Want To Talk Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Makers of Binny and Family announce sequel…

SCOOP: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3…

Ranveer Singh buys new Range Rover worth Rs…

Makers of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri…

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Ajab…

Karan Johar and Maheka Mirpuri raise ₹2.25…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification