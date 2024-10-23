Netflix and acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey are joining forces once again to bring the high-octane crime drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar to audiences. In the lead-up to the film's release, Netflix has unveiled an intense behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the film.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, the film features a stellar ensemble cast led by Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajeev Mehta. This first look gives a glimpse of the powerful performances delivered by the cast, giving viewers a preview of the compelling suspense, and high-stakes pursuit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

This exclusive behind-the-scenes look sets the stage for a gripping experience ahead, leaving audiences eager for the film’s global release on Netflix.

On a similar note, it is worth mentioning here that producer Shital Bhatia, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, said, "It is shaping up very well. In fact, I saw it last night itself. I am very excited for its release. It should be released in the next couple of months. I hope all of you enjoy it." Speaking of Avinash, Bhatia added, "He is very good. When Neeraj was writing this film, he thought that he (Avinash) is right for the character. That’s how we cast him, and he has done a wonderful job."

As the conversation progressed further, Bhatia also spoke about the process of choosing a story. She said, "We are storytellers. That’s what our job is – we are constantly looking for stories. Anything that’s exciting that comes our way, whether it’s from Neeraj or any other writer, if we believe in it, we back it up. There is no particular genre that one is looking at all the time. We are just looking out for good stories."

